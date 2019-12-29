KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the immediate aftermath of his 7-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter, Kansas City running back Damien Williams was feeling the love Sunday from the raucous Arrowhead Stadium crowd.

Or so he thought.

“After I scored, I’m thinking I’m getting a standing ovation or something,” Williams said following the Chiefs’ 31-21 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers in the regular-season finale. “I don’t know what’s going on.”

Turns out, the moment was bigger than Williams. Much bigger.

As excited as Chiefs fans were about Williams’ run — his second remarkable TD of the day — much of their euphoria stemmed from another score that occurred at almost precisely the same moment more than 1,400 miles to the east in Foxborough, Mass.

While Williams was punctuating the Chiefs’ win, Miami quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was capping an exhilarating day of his own with a 5-yard scoring toss to tight end Mike Gesicki with 24 seconds remaining to give the Dolphins a shocking 27-24 victory against the New England Patriots. The Dolphins' improbable victory allowed the Chiefs (12-4) to jump the Patriots (12-4) in the AFC playoff pecking order, giving Kansas City the No. 2 seed and a bye next week when the postseason begins.

When Williams looked up following his final TD and realized the totality of the situation, he was almost incredulous.

“Wow, we got a bye week now?” he said. “It’s incredible.”

While Kansas City awaits a second-round game in two weeks, New England falls to the No. 3 seed in the AFC and will play Tennessee next weekend in the wild-card round.

“We didn’t play the way we’re capable of playing and it ended up costing us," said Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who was outplayed as Fitzpatrick finished 28 of 41 for 320 yards and a touchdown for the Dolphins (5-11). “Just too many bad mistakes."

A Patriots win against the Titans would set up a rematch of last season’s AFC championship clash in Kansas City, albeit in the divisional round.

The Chiefs did their part Sunday thanks in part to a 104-yard kickoff return from rookie Mecole Hardman in the third quarter and a monster game from Williams. Hardman’s third-quarter return erased a Chargers lead, and Williams followed by spinning away from a tackle and bolting 84 yards to give KC a 24-14 advantage.

KC's Patrick Mahomes threw for 174 yards and a touchdown while also tossing an interception that led to the third-quarter score that briefly gave the Chargers (5-11) the lead.

Williams’ final run not only iced the Chiefs’ victory, it capped a 12-carry, 124-yard performance — his second 100-yard rushing game of the season.

Perhaps it was fitting that the sixth-year pro from Oklahoma played a starring role on the same day the Dolphins authored the biggest upset of the season. After all, Williams played for Miami from 2014-17 before joining the Chiefs.

“I’m still friends with some of the guys up there,” Williams said. “At the end of the day, they’re fighters.”

As a result, the Chiefs have extra time to rest and prepare for their next fight.

“We'll step back, the guys will come in tomorrow, we'll have a team meeting, I'll give them a schedule for what's going on the next week here during the bye week," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “The main thing is we get work done, but we rest up and get ready for whoever we might play.”

Kansas City's victory locked Houston into the No. 4 AFC seed. The Texans will host the Buffalo Bills (10-6) next weekend.

The Baltimore Ravens (14-2) enter the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC.