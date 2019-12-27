All-8-Man II,

District 7 team

First team

Offense

QB Trevor Rooks, South Barber

RB Garrett Burns, Hutchinson Central Christian

RB Luke Hilger, Norwich

WR Adam Hall, Central Christian

WR Gage Cantrell, South Barber

WR Emilio Perez, South Barber

OL Ethan Poe, Norwich

OL Zane Lyons, South Barber

OL David Weis, Central Christian

Defense

DL Zane Lyons, South Barber

DL Logan Detter, Pretty Prairie

DL Slade Wiley, South Haven

LB Garrett Burns, Central Christian

LB Trevor Rooks, South Barber

LB Kaleb Kruse, Pretty Prairie

DB Cooper Wolf, South Haven

DB Emilio Perez, South Barber

DB Deonis Coon, Central Christian

Special teams

P Blake Allender, Norwich

K Cayden Unruh, Central Christian

Ret. Emilio Perez, South Barber

Players of the Year

Offensive — Trevor Rooks, South Barber

Co-Defensive — Zane Lyons, South Barber; Garrett Burns, Central Christian

Second team

Offense

QB Caleb Lambert, Central Christian

RB Grady Howell, South Haven

WR Deonis Coon, Central Christian

WR Jace Goesch, Norwich

WR Chance Hilger, Norwich

OL Slade Wiley, South Haven

OL Antonio Vasquez, South Barber

OL Carson Hamby, Central Christian

Defense

DL Antonio Vasquez, South Barber

DL Keegan Haumont, Fairfield

DL Chance Hilger, Norwich

LB Ethan Poe, Norwich

LB Scott Baughman, Burrton

LB Dawson Urwiller, Central Christian

DB Adam Hall, Central Christian

DB Bradley McIntire, Norwich

DB Caden Rathgeber, South Barber

Special teams

K Gage Cantrell, South Barber

Skinner returned

to Bakersfield

WICHITA — Wichita Thunder goaltender Stuart Skinner was reassigned to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.

In three games with Wichita, he was 2-1-0 with a 3.62 goals-against-average and a .894 save percentage. In 17 games with Bakersfield, he is 7-7-2 with a 3.60 GAA and an .879 save percentage.

Skinner also had a call-up to the Edmonton Oilers, but didn’t play in a game.

He is a second-year pro who played 41 games with Wichita and six games with Bakersfield last year. He also played in four playoff games with Bakersfield.