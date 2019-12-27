All-8-Man II,
District 7 team
First team
Offense
QB Trevor Rooks, South Barber
RB Garrett Burns, Hutchinson Central Christian
RB Luke Hilger, Norwich
WR Adam Hall, Central Christian
WR Gage Cantrell, South Barber
WR Emilio Perez, South Barber
OL Ethan Poe, Norwich
OL Zane Lyons, South Barber
OL David Weis, Central Christian
Defense
DL Zane Lyons, South Barber
DL Logan Detter, Pretty Prairie
DL Slade Wiley, South Haven
LB Garrett Burns, Central Christian
LB Trevor Rooks, South Barber
LB Kaleb Kruse, Pretty Prairie
DB Cooper Wolf, South Haven
DB Emilio Perez, South Barber
DB Deonis Coon, Central Christian
Special teams
P Blake Allender, Norwich
K Cayden Unruh, Central Christian
Ret. Emilio Perez, South Barber
Players of the Year
Offensive — Trevor Rooks, South Barber
Co-Defensive — Zane Lyons, South Barber; Garrett Burns, Central Christian
Second team
Offense
QB Caleb Lambert, Central Christian
RB Grady Howell, South Haven
WR Deonis Coon, Central Christian
WR Jace Goesch, Norwich
WR Chance Hilger, Norwich
OL Slade Wiley, South Haven
OL Antonio Vasquez, South Barber
OL Carson Hamby, Central Christian
Defense
DL Antonio Vasquez, South Barber
DL Keegan Haumont, Fairfield
DL Chance Hilger, Norwich
LB Ethan Poe, Norwich
LB Scott Baughman, Burrton
LB Dawson Urwiller, Central Christian
DB Adam Hall, Central Christian
DB Bradley McIntire, Norwich
DB Caden Rathgeber, South Barber
Special teams
K Gage Cantrell, South Barber
Skinner returned
to Bakersfield
WICHITA — Wichita Thunder goaltender Stuart Skinner was reassigned to the Bakersfield Condors of the American Hockey League.
In three games with Wichita, he was 2-1-0 with a 3.62 goals-against-average and a .894 save percentage. In 17 games with Bakersfield, he is 7-7-2 with a 3.60 GAA and an .879 save percentage.
Skinner also had a call-up to the Edmonton Oilers, but didn’t play in a game.
He is a second-year pro who played 41 games with Wichita and six games with Bakersfield last year. He also played in four playoff games with Bakersfield.