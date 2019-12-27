Today’s Birthday (12/27/19). Listen to your heart this year. Consistent focus and practice generate a personal win. Reach a powerful winter peak before adapting to partnership changes. Peaceful introspection next summer reveals missing elements, inspiring new levels of collaboration and romance. Together, build dreams into reality.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Reinforce foundational supports for a professional possibility. Connect with teammates and potential allies. Do research and get the money together. Express the vision.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Travel, study and investigate. Make long-distance connections that develop and feed your inquiry. Strengthen foundational structures. You’re learning valuable techniques, ideas and philosophies.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A profitable initiative can benefit your shared accounts. Simplify and clarify goals and objectives, roles and responsibilities. Study options and potential impacts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the load. Share resources, information and support with your partner. Focus on practical objectives. Strengthen the ties that bond you together.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Practice your moves. Your physical work and fitness reach new performance levels. A lucky break offers new opportunities. Prepare to show your stuff.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with people you love. Play your favorite games and sports. Get out and move your body. Share a walk somewhere beautiful.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Home and family draw you in. Domestic projects and arts provide satisfying results. Create something delicious, beautiful or soothing to share with your dear ones.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative communications flourish. Develop an idea or thought. Articulate your vision and views. Write a compelling story and share it far and wide.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Maintain positive cash flow by energizing your actions. Stick to what you know works. Carefully work within your budget. Track costs and benefits.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Assume authority. Take leadership in order to realize a personal dream. It could get lucrative. Confirm your intentions. Imagine what could be possible and go for it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Rest and consider. Review the past and imagine what you’d love to see for the future. Update plans and schedules. Adapt your course to new possibilities.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Participate in team projects and invite others to join. Teamwork gets outsize results, and enticing opportunities appear. Celebrate with friends and colleagues.