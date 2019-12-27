Crews were called early Friday to a basement fire at a home in the city's Ward-Meade neighborhood.

The fire, which was reported at 5:28 a.m. at a two-story residence at 125 S.W. Western, was extinguished quickly after crews arrived.

Firefighters set up fans to ventilate the home of smoke and could be seen searching upstairs to make sure the fire hadn't spread to other areas of the house.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to the Shawnee County appraiser's website, the home is owned by Ronald H. Wayman. Its 2019 appraised value was $144,100.