Radio Kansas, the National Public Radio station based in Hutchinson with the license held by Hutchinson Community College, learned in early December that its fee to carry two national news programs will jump.

“We’re not the richest of stations,” said Radio Kansas General Manager Ken Baker, but he also sees the price increase as one that can be met. The station hopes that donors who take a year off every now and then from giving become annual donors.

Starting in fall 2020, the yearly fee for Radio Kansas to carry Morning Edition and the afternoon program, All Things Considered, will climb from $119,000 to approximately $189,000. The fee is non-negotiable, Baker said.

“They plan to do all kinds of new journalism,” Baker said, enthused about regional news reporting hubs for such middle America cities as Denver, St. Louis, and Austin. There’s already a Kansas City-based reporting operation.

There won’t be a Hutchinson-based reporter, Baker said, but “we’re going to get fabulous new journalism out of it,” he said. National Public Radio “is kind of doing what exactly what we’ve been asking them to do for decades,” he said.

Radio Kansas conducted its normal December fund drive with the goal of raising $44,000, and also announced on air that more income from donations would be needed in 2020 because of the fee hike for the two programs. Baker said they shared that information in case someone wanted to make a donation before the end of the current tax year.

Radio Kansas conducts three planned fundraising drives annually, seeking to raise $330,000 in April, another $330,000 in October, and a smaller amount in December. Baker said a mailing will go out ahead of the April fund drive describing the higher fee to carry the news programs.

“There’s just no way internally for us to make that up,” he said of the cost increase. It will be listeners’ decision, he said.

Radio Kansas, which now encompasses three full-powered stations serving central Kansas, didn’t offer Morning Edition in the early years. Carrying one news program but not the other wouldn’t slice the $189,000 price tag in half. Instead, it would be “disproportionately more expensive to keep one and not the other,” Baker said.

There are about 4,000 people who are “genuine members,” Baker said, and there is additional financial support from donors.

“We’ll need them to help each year, instead of taking a year off,” he said.

Spring fundraising results will be viewed as an indicator, according to Baker, and will help shape the decision whether to sign the new agreement.

While the jump to $189,000 represents a 59 percent fee hike, the new fee viewed in the context of the overall budget is not a big percentage increase, Baker said.