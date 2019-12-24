When they met Monday, Leavenworth County commissioners approved amendments to the county government's 2019 budget.

When they met Monday, Leavenworth County commissioners approved amendments to the county government's 2019 budget.

The amendments reflected more than $1.2 million in additional expenditures than what was originally adopted in the 2019 budget.

County Clerk Janet Klasinski said the County Commission typically adjusts the budget at the end of each year for expenditures in funds that have exceeded the previously approved budget.

She said the amendments approved Monday were for funds that are paid for by fees. Funds that utilize levied taxes were not impacted by the amendments.

The amendments to the 2019 budget changed the total expenditures for clerk tech and treasurer tech funds as well as a special parks and recreation fund. Two sales tax funds also were amended.

Klasinski said each of the funds have plenty of money to cover the additional expenditures. But commissioners were required to amend the budget authority to reflect the additional expenditures.

Klasinski said the clerk tech and treasurer tech funds are funded through fees collected by the Register of Deed's Office.

The special parks and recreation fund is funded by money collected by the state government.

One of the sales tax funds that was amended is for money left over from a sales tax that was in place for 10 years. The other sales tax fund is for money generated through a countywide sales tax that currently is in place.

Commissioners conducted a public hearing before approving the budget amendments. No one from the audience asked to speak during the public hearing.

Notice of the public hearing was published in the newspaper ahead of Monday's meeting.

Klasinski said county funds that utilize levied taxes are within budget as 2019 reaches its end.

"All of your levy funds came in under budget," she said.

She said even a road and bridge fund is within budget for 2019 despite expenses associated with cleanup from a May 28 tornado is southern Leavenworth County.

Commission Chairman Doug Smith said he was surprised the road and bridge fund is within budget given expenses associated with the tornado as well as a harsh winter.

Commissioners typically meet every Wednesday. But they met on Monday because of the Christmas holiday.

Commissioners will meet on Monday again next week to avoid a conflict with the New Year holiday.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR