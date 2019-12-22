A new medical detox center opened last week in Hutchinson.

Summit Surgical Hospital, 1818 E. 23rd, an independent physician-owned hospital that specializes in orthopedics and women’s services, has contracted with BreakThru, a national service provider, to run the program. BreakThru is a service of TriTanium Solutions.

The service allows individuals going through drug or alcohol withdrawal to be medically stabilized, and then moved to other community services, explained Brecklyn Gustason, the local manager with BreakThru.

Patient cases are reviewed by a BreakThru staff member for medical necessity, severity of withdrawal and benefits of treatment. Patients then come to the hospital by scheduled appointment for direct admission.

Summit has dedicated eight beds in private rooms for the services.

The average length of stay will be three days, at a cost of about $4,500, Gustason said.

The services are insurance-based, including Medicare and Medicaid, though there is a cash option. They currently do not have any grant assistance for those who are uninsured, Gustason said.

They’ve identified their primary service area as a 75-mile radius around Hutchinson, but can take patients from anywhere in the state.

“We do services for opiates, alcohol and poly-substances,” Gustason said.

The center, staffed full-time by nurse practitioners and doctors, can use drugs to lessen withdrawal symptoms and make recovery more achievable.

“If you do it on your own, you get a day into it and sometimes the physical symptoms are too tough to get through, because your body is physically dependent on the drugs,” Gustason explained. “We had a lady who had surgery and was given opiates in the first place. It wasn’t something she chose, but her body became physically dependent on it. We can taper down the symptoms with the medications we have, to get through the worst part of it.”

They can also treat other medical conditions while a patient is there, such as diabetes, hypertension or serious infections like MRSA.

“We get them stabilized with existing medical conditions on top of the withdrawal,” Gustason said. “We get them in a good place, medically and emotionally, and then send them into the community for further care.”

The program is designed to also link patients with community referral partners after their release with a discharge plan, with follow up at one, three, six and 12 months.

They are working with PrairieStar Health, which operates a suboxone clinic, as a medication-assisted treatment or MAT provider, but will likely need another provider as the number of clients grows, Gustason said.

Asked during Tuesday’s Community Drug Task Force meeting about gaps or shortcomings in their program, Gustason noted there’s often a delay in getting hooked up with aftercare.

“It takes several phases to get an appointment with the clinic,” she noted. “You can just show up. There is going to be a matter of days when they leave us before they get in to see (the program director at PrairieStar.) That’s a concern to us.”