One of my favorite websites I like to recommend is Changing Aging by Bill Thomas.

Thomas is a gerontologist, author and entrepreneur whose wide-ranging work explores the terrain of human aging.

I was drawn to an article entitled “Seventy is the New Outspoken,” by Carrie Knowles. The title was enough to grab me. The article was a huge reminder that being 70 is a privilege and a gift. It is time to embrace the gift and make use of our years of experience and, yes, even our mistakes, to do something bigger and better. It is a special time to live large and perhaps be a light to the world. On any given day we may think that being 70 is hard, but would you honestly like to be "growing up" today with so many pressures that we did not face?

For heaven’s sake, our grandchildren can’t even play outside without fear of being abducted. Drugs, bullying, school shootings and suicide rates make the world more like a battlefield.

So, Knowles suggests we "act our age!" Making use of these special years we’ve been given is a sacred duty, if you accept it. Instead of bemoaning our physical ills, we could use that energy to take on a new scheme — a 70s scheme! And then, of course, we could do an 80s endeavor and a 90s new life!

By that time, folks are hanging on your every word. So if you’re lucky enough to be 70, here are a few ideas: choose to be a mentor. It is easier than you think to find younger folks who need your ear and your advice. Have meaningful conversations and train yourself to listen more than you talk. Pick an issue and become educated about it — the environment, politics, school lunches, the arts, guns, transportation, climate change, health care — and then do something about it. Become an advocate for what you believe. Find a new hobby and share your interest and love of it. Make new friends that share that new interest because it builds community.

As the author says, “Take care of yourself. Exercise even if you have never exercised before. Exercise your body and your voice. Be strong. Be focused. Raise a little hell. Have a little fun, and don’t ever think for a minute that there’s nothing you can do to change things.” Don’t think of yourself as old, think of yourself as a warrior.

