U.S. Cellular calls for Future of Good nominations

U.S. Cellular’s The Future of Good program returns for its fifth consecutive year, to champion and invest in young people who are bringing fairness to their communities.

From Dec. 3 through April 15, anyone over the age of 18 is encouraged to visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com to nominate young people ages 6 through 17, who are making a positive impact in U.S. Cellular communities.

U.S. Cellular will ultimately announce six winners – three in February and another three in May. These six individuals will join the community of over 40 extraordinary The Future of Good winners and receive $10,000 each to put toward their cause. Their stories will also be featured on thefutureofgood.uscellular.com.

“More common today, when youth see something unfair, they do something about it,” said Verchele Roberts, vice president of brand marketing at U.S. Cellular. “The Future of Good program celebrates those that turn an injustice into a positive impact for the community. U.S. Cellular has always been committed to the future of the communities we serve, that’s why we support the next generation of young humanitarians taking a leading approach to create a brighter future.”

To enter, nominators should visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com and describe the nominee’s cause, how it is helping his/her community and how the nominee could use a cash grant for technology or other means to continue and grow his/her efforts. Nominees must not turn 18 before Aug. 30.

For more information visit thefutureofgood.uscellular.com.

Area CPA offices merge

Effective Jan. 1, Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball and M&L CPA’s will merge.

M&L has Kansas offices in Wichita and El Dorado, increasing ABBB’s footprint to 14 markets.

“This is an exciting opportunity for both our firms,” said Brian Staats, CPA, CGMA, managing partner, ABBB. “M&L expands its deep history with a new chapter that will allow it to serve clients at a deeper level. Together, we will be able to help even more businesses within our industry specialties throughout the Wichita area and across Kansas.”

ABBB is the 165th largest CPA firm in the country according to Inside Public Accounting. M&L, the 5th largest firm in Wichita according to the Wichita Business Journal, has 22 employees, all whom will be joining ABBB.

The merged practices will operate under the name Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball.

M&L CPA’s Chartered was established in Wichita in 1989. The firm provides businesses and individuals with high-quality and affordable tax, accounting, payroll, and business consulting services.

Adams, Brown, Beran & Ball, Chartered provides a wide range of traditional and specialized CPA and consulting services to clients throughout the United States. The firm has specialties in the agriculture, construction, manufacturing, governmental, oil & gas, and restaurant sectors. Founded in 1945, today the firm maintains 15 office locations throughout Kansas. More information can be found at www.abbb.com.