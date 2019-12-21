



1. Celebrate a Country Christmas

Fulton Valley Farms A Country Christmas is open for two more nights — from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Located at 5079 SW Fulton Road, Towanda, the farm will host several Christmas activities.



Fulton Valley Farms will be draped in Christmas lights and the property is decorated throughout. At 7:30 p.m. there will be a Living Nativity.



Plus, each night Santa and his Reindeer will be at the Farm, where you can take pictures.



Hot chocolate, decorated Christmas Cookies, and popcorn are available for purchase.



General Admission Tickets are $5 per person (kids age 3 and under are free). No reservations are needed.



For more information call 316-775-1894.









2. Catch a movie

Augusta Historic Theatre is offering one last chance to see the smash hit Frozen II — at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

The theater will be open again next weekend, hosting “Ford v Ferrari.” Movie tickets are $6.



This preserved 1935 Art Deco movie palace hosts a mix of first-run and art/revival movies, plus live music and community events. The theater was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1999, and in 2003 local donors pledged toward its restoration nearly $150,000, which was matched by a grant from the "Save America's Treasures" program. In 2011 a fundraising effort helped equip the theater with fully updated digital projection and sound equipment







3. Ring in 2020

It might not, technically, be this week — but the RSVPs are due for the New Years' party at Prairie Trails Public Golf Course.



The party will be from 7 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1 at the course, 1100 Country Club Lane, El Dorado.



There will be games for the adults along with a children’s center downstairs with many games for them to entertain themselves. Bar will be open and serving food and drinks. RSVP by December 27th.



The tickets for adults are $30 which includes dinner, a drink ticket, and a champagne toast at midnight.



4. Head to Augusta

The senior center in Augusta will be closed, like everyone else, on Christmas Day this year — but they have normal, full days the days after.

Thursday will feature Bunco at 1 p.m. and line dancing at 1:30 p.m.

Bunco is a parlor game generally played with twelve or more players, divided into groups of four, trying to score points while taking turns rolling three dice. A Bunco is achieved when a person rolls three-of-a-kind and all three numbers match the round number.





5. Support or use the pet pantry

Priscilla's Pet Pantry for cats and dogs in need sponsored by Trinity Episcopal Church will distribute dog and cat food from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 28 to people who cannot afford food for their pets.



The distribution is in the Parish Hall of Trinity Episcopal Church, 400 W. Ash, El Dorado. For more information call 316-321-6606











