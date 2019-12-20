Today’s Birthday (12/20/19). Use your spotlight to foster positive change this year. Practice financial discipline to raise your net worth. A fine winter harvest comes before an unexpected twist with a joint venture. Summer obstacles lead to an epiphany before you score collaborative lucrative results. Listen, learn and grow.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Focus on short-term needs with your partner. Handle a structural problem. Don’t try new tricks yet. Postpone travel or big purchases. Clean a mess together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Proceed cautiously. Prioritize practical actions and postpone what you can. Your attention is in demand and distractions abound. Slow down in order to advance faster. Watch your step.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — To avoid trouble, play the game by the book. Follow rules and agreements. Stay in communication, especially where your heart is concerned.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into household preparations for upcoming family gatherings. Make repairs and keep systems operational. Keep things simple. Enjoy domestic projects and cook something delicious.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Keep your promises and show up on time despite roadblocks or obstacles. Edit your communications to address a structural problem. Allow extra time for review.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t rush into things. Consider any limitations or barriers and notice ways to adapt. Maintain positive cash flow with graceful adjustments. Monitor the numbers.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — A barrier blocks advancement with a personal project. Take charge without challenging authority figures. Wait for better conditions. Pamper yourself with simple treats.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Hide out in your private sanctuary. Resolve structural impracticalities with your plans. Strengthen foundational elements. Meditate on the results you’d like to accomplish.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Listen to all team considerations. A shared endeavor encounters an obstacle. Reinforce basic foundations in order to advance. Connect and align on best practices.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Tempers could get short at work. Don’t make assumptions: You don’t have the full picture. Reinforce structural elements with a professional project.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Study options longer if you can. Wait for better travel conditions. Costs can vary widely, so don’t get burned. Misunderstandings could confuse things. Enjoy nearby attractions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re in the eye of a financial storm. Ensure that the basics are handled. Pay bills and send invoices. Ignore distractions. Patiently resubmit paperwork.