Dr. Carol Ellen Ballantyne died early December 13, 2019 after an extended illness. Carol was born April 25,1948 in Forest City, IA, daughter of Dr. Selby Ballantyne and Florence (Anderson) Ballantyne. She graduated from Bettendorf High School in Iowa in 1966, attended several midwestern universities, finally earning her PhD from the University of Iowa. Carol worked in community education at Kirkwood Community College in Iowa. She was Dean of Continuing Education at Metro-Tech in Omaha, NE; Vice President for Continuing Education at St. Charles Community College, St Charles, MO; and President of Garden City Community College, Garden City.

Carol will be remembered as a community minded and family centered educator and public servant, a great athlete, a skilled bassoonist, avid reader and good friend.

She is survived by her brother, Robert of Ely, IA; her sister, Sandra Ballantyne of Lake St. Louis, MO. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Scott of Springville, IA, her sister, Anne Burns.

A memorial service will occur in Cedar Rapids during the summer of 2020. Memorials may be made in Carol’s memory to the Garden City Community College Foundation or the Kirkwood Community College Foundation in Cedar Rapids, IA.