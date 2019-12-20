The Augusta Butler County Motor Vehicle Office has been closed since Sept. 3 for remodeling — a project that has seen delays.

According to County Administrator Will Johnson, the remodeling process has gone well overall but due to contractor delays the project will not be completed within the announced 60 to 90 day time frame.

Butler County Treasurer Donna Farthing said the Butler County Motor Vehicle Western Office located in Augusta will reopen in January 2020.

All Butler County Motor Vehicle transactions will continue to be done at the main office on the second floor of the courthouse, 205 W Central, El Dorado, throughout the remainder of the Western Office’s closure.

When complete, the Western Office remodel will increase the number of clerk stations from four to six. The remodel has also allowed for security enhancements to be made to increase the security and well-being of staff and patrons alike.

Mail-in, online, and in-person Motor Vehicle transactions will continue to proceed as usual at the Main Motor Vehicle Office during the Western Office closure.

Johnson said mail-in and online transactions are a convenient way for vehicle owners to complete transactions without traveling to the Motor Vehicle Office. He encouraged those who intend to travel to the Motor Vehicle office a to get in line online via QLess at https://www.bucoks.com/395/Motor-Vehicle prior to arriving at the office to reduce wait time at the office itself. Those who do not use QLess can sign in at a kiosk in front of the Butler County Treasurer’s Office.