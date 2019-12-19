The Hutchinson City Council split Tuesday on regulations regarding free-standing commercial signs.

Councilmembers Jade Piros de Carvalho and Jon Daveline favored suspending a policy that drew criticism from Hutchinson-based Luminious Neon Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Tom Sellers.

Prevailing were Mayor David Inskeep and Councilmembers Nancy Soldner and Steve Dechant. The policy will remain but will come under review by the Building Trades Board, set up to hear challenges and complaints from the building professions and make recommendations to the City Council.

Sellers said his staff was surprised in late October when it learned of the engineered-drawings policy for free-standing signs installed in the city.

All signs 4 to 8 feet tall need to have an approved fall zone at least equal to the height. Approved engineered-stamped drawings may be submitted in lieu of the required fall zones. Also, all free-standing signs over 8 feet tall need engineered-stamped drawings.

Seller said the engineered-stamped drawings aren't required in some other cities. Also, the requirement can raise the customer’s sign costs by $300 to $500 per project, and can add 10 days to two weeks to the project.

Hutchinson building official Trent Maxwell said public safety was the intent.

Maxwell said a “very poor” proposed sign installation submitted for a non-Luminous Neon sign had sparked discussion at City Hall. That application, for a Crossway Storage, 1705 E. Blanchard Ave., sign by storage units, was sketched on paper and showed footings that were too shallow, according to city staff. In the end, plans for a free-standing sign were replaced by plans for a sign on the building.

“We’re working too hard to make nothing happen,” said Piros de Carvalho, and as a result, “nothing happens," she said.

Staff agreed to try to call a special meeting of the Building Trades Board before its scheduled late-January meeting.

Maybe city codes aren’t necessarily the problem, Piros de Carvalho said later in the meeting, relaying complaints from entities — a nonprofit, an entrepreneur, and an industry — about doing business at City Hall.

“If we’re going to grow, we’re going to to have to start rolling out the red carpet, not the red tape,” she said.