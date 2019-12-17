The city of Hutchinson has lost an estimated yearly average of $300,000 in revenue over the last 17 years, in money that was supposed to flow from the state to the city, according to city manager John Deardoff.

The city’s proposed legislative platform for 2020 urges state lawmakers to resume the flow of dollars.

The Hutchinson City Council will conduct a special forum at 10 a.m. Thursday at City Hall, 125 E. Avenue B, to discuss issues with local state legislators before the Jan. 13 start of the session in Topeka.

Earlier this month, the Governor’s Council on Tax Reform submitted its recommendations and it also called for a return to the implementation of the state's Local Ad Valorem Tax Reduction Fund — not funded since 2003 — to help local governments offset property tax hikes.

The city council will have the opportunity at its regular Tuesday meeting to adjust the city’s legislative platform before meeting with lawmakers, but the tentative wish list calls for:

• Support for home rule and local control: Past examples of overreach by the state include firearm laws for public buildings, concealed carry of guns by public employees, the property tax lid, election sign laws, annexation, residential rental inspection programs and the local election calendar, the city noted.

• Internet sales tax collection: The city supports legislation for the statewide collection of state and local sales taxes and compensating use taxes stemming from in-state purchases. The city wants the taxes distributed to state and local governments.

• Tax lid: The city opposes state-imposed limits on city taxation and spending authority and wants the property tax lid repealed “or at a minimum exempt employee benefits from the tax lid calculation.”

• Tax lid exemption process: Replace the current election process with a simple protest petition process, the city is urging. That would decrease the likelihood of a special tax lid exemption election. The city pointed out that the current election process timetable does not mesh with city budget timelines.

The League of Kansas Municipalities carries similar issues on its 2020 legislative platform, but the league also is calling for Medicaid expansion and for additional resources for mental health programs and community mental health centers.

“I don’t want to mirror exactly what the league does,” Deardoff said. The city’s proposed platform is intended to drill down to issues directly affecting city government, he said.

Deardoff said he certainly supports the league’s legislative platform.