Benjamin J. Shaffer, 94, passed away Dec. 12, 2019, at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood.

Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Louis Dinh Hoang presiding. Interment will be in the St. Ann Catholic Cemetery, Olmitz. Memorials are suggested to Quilts of Valor or Great Bend Senior Center, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

He was born on Feb. 7, 1925, at Homewood, Kansas, to William Arthur & Hattie (Phinney) Shaffer. He married Florence Louise Bahr on Nov. 26, 1952, at Olmitz. She died May 7, 2016.

Ben was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose; VFW in Ness City, American Legion Post #152 in Ness City, and KIOGA. He was a cementer for Allied Cementing until he retired and then was a groundskeeper at Barton Community College. He enjoyed reading, auctions, garage sales and going to coffee with the Burger King gang. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include, three sons, Kenneth Shaffer (Donna), of Great Bend; Tom Shaffer (Sue), of Wichita; and Dan Shaffer, of St. John; six daughters, Linda Elliott (Thomas), of McPherson; Patsy Giangrosso (Charli), of Blue Springs, Missouri; Treva Goodman (Allen), of Hays; Cathy Shaffer, of Hays; Laurie Logan (Buddy), of Clay Center; and Sharon Denney (Joe), of Great Bend; 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, with one on the way; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Shaffer, of Ottawa; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Florence L. Shaffer; two brothers, Bill and Cal; and five sisters, Georgia, Lois, Helen, Florence and Sarah.