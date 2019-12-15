Drivers in the Topeka area were slipping and sliding Sunday morning while coping with snowfall that forecasters said could come in accumulations totaling six or seven inches.

"If you don't have to go out today, don't," said Topeka police Lt. Joe Perry. "But if you do, understand that it's snowy and slick, and drive slow. Give yourself extra space between cars. Take your time."

An accident involving a semi-trailer prompted the Kansas Highway Patrol shortly after 1 p.m Sunday to temporarily block off traffic from proceeding westbound on I-70 past Wanamaker Road, a KHP dispatcher said.

The National Weather Service had recorded 2.6 inches of snow as of noon Sunday at its Topeka office near Philip Billard Municipal Airport, where she snow was three inches deep and flakes were continuing to fall, said meteorologist Sarah Teefey of that office.

That office at 10:24 a.m. Sunday had issued a winter storm warming — which was to remain in effect until Midnight Sunday — for Shawnee, Jackson, Jefferson, Riley, Pottawatomie, Dickinson, Geary, Morris and Wabaunsee counties.

"Ongoing snow will persist through the day and gradually lessen late this afternoon and evening," said the warning, which was posted on that office's website.

Additional snow accumulations of two to four inches were expected in the counties for which the warning was issued, with total accumulations potentially reaching six or seven inches, the warning said.

"This snow will fall in narrow bands and there may be substantial variations in snow depth over a short distance," it added. "Some areas may see more or less snow than forecast."

The warning added: "A second round of snow moves in Monday morning and lasts into Monday afternoon. The majority of the snow is forecast to fall today."

Meanwhile, various area law enforcement agencies — including the Topeka Police Department and Shawnee County Sheriff's Office — on Sunday morning implemented their walk-in accident reporting phase.

During that phase, officers respond to scenes of crashes only if they involve possible injuries or death, impairment, traffic congestion, hazardous materials, hit-and-run drivers, disturbances or vehicles that required towing. Drivers involved in other crashes are asked to exchange information and report them later.

The city of Topeka arranged for one shift of street crew workers to begin 12 hours clearing the streets at 7 a.m. Sunday, with the other shift scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Sunday, said Molly Hadfield, the city's media relations coordinator.

The city had pre-treated bridges in advance of Sunday's storm, she said.