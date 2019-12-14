Kevin, 16, is a bright, resilient and athletic teenager who thrives on one-on-one attention from caring adults.

He enjoys playing sports and video games as well as running with his friends. He also likes to help other people. At the Boys and Girls Club, Kevin helps make sandwiches to feed the homeless. Kevin enjoys baking, and home economics is one of his favorite classes in school. He does well academically and works very hard to maintain good grades.

Kevin is considering joining the military when he’s older, or going to Wichita State University to study engineering. Kevin has a brother. While the plan is for him to find permanency separately, his relationship with his brother is close and is important to him.

Kevin needs a home with patient parents who are able to offer a high level of consistency, stability, structure and routine. Kevin said he would like a “patient, loving and understanding” family.

To learn more about Kevin, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-6625.