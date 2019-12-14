Today’s Birthday (12/14/19). Go for your heart’s desire this year. Grow financial strength with dedication and focus. Extra winter silver can provide support when unexpected family expenses arise. Resolve a personal challenge next summer before winning a team or family prize. Pursuing your heart’s passion satisfies.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Avoid controversy or jealousies, especially in matters of the heart. Take care with sensitive areas. Connect with shared enthusiasms and fun endeavors. Express creative artistry.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Home-improvement projects can leap ahead. Energize a renovation and beautify your surroundings. Conserve resources by making repairs that will repurpose something old.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — If your communications seem to fall on deaf ears, keep your patience. A misunderstanding looks different from another point of view. Consider before reacting automatically.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of lucrative opportunities. Avoid conflicting interests. Focus on short-term objectives. You can surmount the obstacles you see. Chop wood and carry water.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Self-discipline serves you well again. Tackle immediate necessities and then focus on personal objectives. Pamper yourself with hot water. You’re growing stronger.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Consider dreams, past and present. Look back for insight on the road ahead. Once you’ve accomplished your objective, what next? Envision an intriguing possibility.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Develop and detail your team strategy. Hold meetings and gatherings. Work together for a shared goal. You get much farther with a little help from friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Career opportunities take shape. Handle short-term priorities before focusing on a larger dream. Prepare for the test. Spend carefully. Provide excellent service.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Explore and investigate new terrain. Walk and talk. Alternate between physical exercise and peaceful study. Look at your situation from another view.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Listen carefully to what others have to offer. Find short-term solutions. Manage budgets to keep your financial obligations. Work together for common gain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Collaborations provide more with less. Increase the ease factor by delegating and sharing tasks with your partner. Treat each other respectfully. Share your appreciation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Your work is in increasing demand. Find hidden moments for rest, good food and exercise. Take care of yourself to be able to care for others.