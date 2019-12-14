Local residents could see freezing rain and snow this weekend.

Local residents could see freezing rain and snow this weekend.

“Stay cognizant of the weather over the weekend,” said Chuck Magaha, director of Leavenworth County Emergency Management.

He said it is important for people planning to go Christmas shopping Sunday to know the weather may change.

Magaha said Friday that forecasters still had a lot of uncertainty about the anticipated wintry precipitation.

“They’re pretty confident that we’ll get something,” Magaha said. “They don’t know to what extent yet.”

He said forecasters were predicting the precipitation would arrive late Sunday afternoon and possibly continue into Monday.

He said as much as three to four inches may be possible.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR