Thursday’s games

PREP GIRLS

Moundridge Classic

Moundridge 41, Lyons 28

MOUNDRIDGE — Kourtney Kaufman scored 12 points to lead the Moundridge Wildcat girls over Lyons 41-28 Thursday in the Moundridge Classic.

Moundridge, 2-1, led 17-11 at the half and 30-18 after three quarters.

Janessa Jaime led 0-3 Lyons with seven points.

Moundridge concludes classic play at 7 p.m. Friday against Hillsboro.

LYONS (0-3) — Rameriz 2 0-0 4, 4; Belote 1 3-6 3, 5; Head 1 1-1 4, 3; Jaime 2 3-4 1, 7; Arriola 1 3-4 1, 5; Valenzuela 0 0-0 1, 0; Stover 0 0-0 0, 0; Belote 1 2-2 2, 4; TOTALS 8 (0) 12-17 16, 28.

MOUNDRIDGE (2-1) — Er.Durst 0 4-5 2, 4; Al.Durst 0 0-0 1, 0; Em.Durst 0 2-2 1, 2; K.Elmore 0 0-0 0, 0; Stucky 4 1-3 2, 9; Kaufman 0 (4) 0-0 4, 12; Au.Durst 0 0-0 0, 0; Ke.Elmore 2 0-0 3, 4; Eichelberger 2 4-4 1, 8; Blough 1 0-0 0, 2; TOTALS 9 (4) 11-14 14, 41.

Lyons;5;6;7;10;—28

Moundridge;8;9;13;11;—41

Hillsboro 41, Inman 35

HILLSBORO — Klein 2, Werth 17, Funk 4, Kleiner 11, S.Saunders 1, J.Saunders 5, Hefley 1.

INMAN — Schroeder 4, Martisko 4, Brake 6, Raney 6, Mauer 4, Harman 9, Neufeld 2.

Hillsboro;17;10;2;13;—41

Inman;5;6;12;12;—35

Hesston Classic

W.Independent 52, Hesston 50 OT

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather girls fell to Wichita Independent 52-50 Thursday in overtime in the Hesston Classic.

Hesston led 36-21 at the half and 41-31 after three quarters, but was outscored 12-2 in the fourth quarter, missing its sole free throw in the period.

Nicole Szadkowska led 1-2 Independent with 18 points. Malgosia Byczkowska added 10.

Elise Kaiser led 1-2 Hesston with 22 points.

The Swathers end classic play Friday against Emporia.

WICHITA INDEPENDENT (1-2) — Szadkowska 3 (4) 0-0 4, 18; Scheck 0 (2) 0-0 0, 6; Dean 3 0-0 2, 6; Pistotnik 0 0-0 0, 0; Redalde-Phillips 1 0-0 0, 2; Taylor 3 2-5 1, 8; Sturm 1 0-0 1, 2; Skinner 0 0-0 0, 0; Byczkowska 1 (2) 2-2 12, 52.

HESSTON (1-2) — Yoder 1 (1) 0-1 3, 5; E.Kaiser 5 (3) 3-4 0, 22; Vogt 0 (1) 0-0 3, 3; Martin 1 2-2 1, 4; Humphreys 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Keuker 0 0-0 0, 0; Deegan 4 0-0 2, 8; TOTALS 12 (7_ 5-7 10, 50.

W.Independent;13;8;10;12;9;—52

Hesston;19;17;5;2;7;—50

Tri-County Classic

Halstead 41, Bennington 26

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon girls used a 14-5 second quarter to get the lead and hold on for a 41-26 win over Bennington Thursday at the Tri-County Classic.

Halstead put the game away with a 9-3 run in the fourth quarter. Halstead was 21 of 30 from the free throw line.

Karenna Gerber led 3-0 Halstead with 16 points. Josie Engel added 10.

Chloe Stanley scored 12 points for 2-1 Bennington.

Halstead plays Minneapolis at 3 p.m. Friday at Mabee Arena in Salina.

BENNINGTON (2-1) — Watson 2 0-2 3, 4; Stanley 1 (2) 4-8 4, 12; Piepho 0 0-0 0, 0; Travis 0 0-0 1, 0; Downing 0 2-2 1, 2; Kind 1 0-4 2, 4; Murphy 0 0-0 2, 0; Wilson 0 (1) 1-2 2, 4; Robinson 1 0-0 2, 2; Lawson 0 0-2 4, 0; TOTALS 5 (3) 7-18 21, 26.

HALSTEAD (3-0) — H.Lewis 1 6-7 2, 8; Heck 0 0-0 0, 0; C.Lewis 0 0-0 1, 0; Schroeder 2 0-0 2, 4; Gerber 2 (1) 9-11 4, 16; Kelley 0 0-0 4, 0; Engel 1 (1) 5-10 3, 10; O’Brien 1 1-2 2, 3; TOTALS 7 (2) 21-30 18, 41.

Bennington;8;5;10;3;—26

Halstead;8;14;10;9;—41

PREP BOYS

Moundridge Classic

Lyons 54, Moundridge 49

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat boys fell to 0-2 in the Moundridge Classic after a 54-59 loss to Lyons Thursday.

Moundridge led 28-25 at the half and 36-35 after three quarters. Lyons finished the game on a 19-13 run.

Moundridge was outscored 27-6 from 3-point range.

“We played hard enough to win tonight, but didn't execute well enough at pivotal points of the game,” Moundridge coach Vance Unrau said. “Saw a lot of growth in this team. I'm disappointed in the loss but I'm not discouraged. We will win games like this as the season progresses. Got to get back in the right frame of mind to play a very deep and athletic Hillsboro team.”

Trey McClure led Lyons with 19 points. Ray Alamos and Connor Minix each scored 11.

Landon Kaufman led 1-2 Moundridge with 15 points. Corbin Unruh added 13.

Moundridge faces Hillsboro at 8:30 p.m. Friday to close out classic play.

LYONS (3-0) — Gomez 0 (1) 4-7 2, 7; Alamos 1 (3) 0-0 2, 11; McClure 6 (2) 1-1 2, 19; Crawford 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Harley 0 0-0 0, 0; Stover 1 1-2 2, 3; Minix 1 (2) 3-4 2, 11; Pena 0 0-0 3, 0; TOTALS 10 (9) 9-14 13, 54.

MOUNDRIDGE (2-1) — Wedel 1 0-0 1, 2; L.Kaufman 4 (1) 4-5 1, 15; Unruh 4 (1) 2-3 4, 13; Schlosser 3 0-0 1, 6; D.Kaufman 2 1-1 4, 5; Helms 3 2-2 3, 8; TOTALS 17 (2) 9-11 14, 49.

Lyons;16;9;10;19;—54

Moundridge;17;8;11;13;—49

Hillsboro 64, Inman 49

INMAN — Doerksen 19, Johnson 3, Konrade 10, Ke.Blank 5, Ko.Blank 4, Carter 4, Mannebach 2, Thiessen 2.

HILLSBORO — Ratzlaff 13, Boldt 13, M.Potucek 20, Reed 6, C.Potucek 6, Diener 2, Roberts 1, Linnens 3.

Inman;12;10;16;11;—49

Hillsboro;17;23;12;12;—64

Hesston Classic

Hesston 72, W.Independent 29

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather boys put 11 of 12 players in the scoring column Thursday in a 72-29 win over Wichita Independent at the Hesston Classic.

Hesston led 16-12 after the first quarter but put things away with a 25-5 second quarter.

Nick Arnold led 3-0 Hesston with 14 points. Andrew Schmidt added 12.

Nick Jackson led 0-3 Independent with 14 points.

Hesston ends the classic Friday against Emporia.

WICHITA INDEPENDENT (0-3) — Dean 1 0-0 2, 2; Jackson 3 (2) 2-4 1, 14; Martin 1 1-2 5, 3; Bailly 0 (1) 0-1 1, 3; Guinn 2 0-0 2, 4; Fleming 0 0-0 1, 0; Solomon 0 (1) 0-0 0, 3; Ramsey 0 0-0 1, 0; Jensen 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 7 (4) 3-6 13, 29.

HESSTON (3-0) — Esau 1 0-0 0, 2; Schroeder 2 (1) 2-2 2, 9; Proctor 0 2-2 2, 2; Schilling 1 (1) 3-4 2, 8; Richardson 3 2-2 0, 8; Bruner 1 0-0 0, 2; M.Arnold 2 1-2 1, 5; Manickam 0 0-0 3, 0; Humphreys 2 0-0 1, 4; N.Arnold 4 (2) 0-0 0, 14; Schmidt 6 0-1 2, 12; Bollinger 3 0-0 0, 6; TOTALS 25 (4) 10-13 13, 72.

W.Independent;12;5;9;3;—29

Hesston;16;25;21;10;—72

Tri-County Classic

Halstead 51, Bennington 25

HALSTEAD — Cameron Kohr and Isaac Radke each scored 13 points to lead the Halstead Dragon boys to a 51-25 win over Bennington Thursday in the Tri-County Classic in Halstead.

Halstead, 3-0, led 26-11 at the half.

Tyler Stanley led 1-2 Bennington with 11 points.

Halstead plays Minneapolis at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Mabee Arena in Salina.

BENNINGTON (1-2) — Jav.Allen 3 0-2 1, 6; Brummett 0 0-0 3, 0; Jaw.Allen 0 2-2 0, 2; B.Stanley 0 0-0 1, 0; T.Stanley 5 1-3 4, 11; Rubio 1 0-0 0, 2; Williams 0 0-0 0, 0; Jilka 0 0-0 3, 0; Hilbert 0 0-0 2, 0; Bauer 1 0-0 3, 2; Swearingen 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 11 3-7 18, 25.

HALSTEAD (3-0) — Kohr 4 (1) 2-2 0, 13; Farmer 2 4-7 4, 8; Propst 1 0-1 3, 2; Drake 2 (1) 1-2 2, 8; A.Radke 0 1-2 1, 1; I.Radke 2 (3) 0-0 2, 13; Davis 0 0-0 0, 0; Davison 0 0-0 1, 0; Horn 0 0-0 1, 0; Swift 3 0-0 1, 6; Moates 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 14 (5) 8-8 15, 51.

Bennington;3;8;4;10;—25

Halstead;11;15;19;6;—51