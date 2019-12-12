Pratt's Maurices has trendy costume jewelry and the latest in women's apparel on sale for Christmas shoppers.

Christmas shoppers in Pratt and neighboring environs who are looking for just the right Christmas ensemble, have a passion for plaid or are seeking gifts under $25, have a lot of options at Maurices, according to Assistant Manager Carley Hill.

“We add a personal touch to the shopping experience,” Hill said. “We also strive to give our shoppers a stress-free shopping experience.”

Hill said Maurices offers a variety of styling options, from casual to formal, for teens and up, in sizes 0 to 24.

“We’re happy to help our customers shop for whole outfits and we devote attention to our shoppers to give them a personal shopping experience,” Hill said.

Along with clothing and shoes, Maurices has a large selection of trendy costume jewelry for $25 and under.

“Sherpa and plaids are very popular this season and we have a wonderful variety of options for shoppers,” Hill said.

The soft fleecy feel of Sherpa wear is available in vests, caps, gloves and other apparel and Maurice’s nearly 4,300 square feet of shopping space

is roomy enough for displays that don’t crowd shoppers as they browse and make selections.

“People shop for themselves and for gifts for family and friends,” Hill said.

For gifts under $25, Hill suggests jewelry, fragrances, slipper socks, scarves, mittens or gloves.

Plaids are available in red-and-black, white-and-black and a variety of other colors, with red-and-black being the most popular during the Christmas season, Hill said.

Purchases of $50 or more through December 24 are rewarded with a $10 Maurices Gift Card that can be used during the first two weeks of January 2020.

Maurices will close at 5 p.m Christmas Eve and reopen at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 26

Regular store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The store is located at 2010 East lst Street, in a two-store plaza on the north side of U.S. 54 about a block west of the intersection of US 54 and SR 61.