AUGUSTA — Susan B. Allen’s family practice in Augusta is set to undergo changes.

The family practice at 401 7th St., Augusta, will cease operation on Jan. 3, 2020. APRN (advanced practice registered nurse) Bill Wallace will shift his role within the organization from family practice to urgent and immediate care out of both Augusta and El Droado. His last day for family practice is set for Jan. 3.

The Immediate Care facility out of the same building reduced its hours effective Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays only.

Specialists not affiliated with the family practice working out of the facility will continue to see patients on specific days, SBA officials noted.

A letter was sent out to patients of the family practice noting the changes and SBA officials said they are working with patients to transfer to another health provider.

Those with questions can contact SBA’s Health Information Management Department or reach out to the director of clinic operations.