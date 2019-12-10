Another chilly day is on tap for the Topeka area on Tuesday as highs should top out in the mid-30s.
Look for a warm-up starting Wednesday, when highs should be in them mid- to upper-40s.
Thursday and Friday should see highs in the 50s.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the morning.
• Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 23. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the evening.
• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
• Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
• Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
• Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54.
• Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.
• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.
• Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
• Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 20%.