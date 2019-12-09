An inmate who had been in prison for 25 years was found dead over the weekend at the Lansing Correctional Facility, according to a news release from the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Joshua B. Kaiser.

Kaiser, 44, died early Saturday morning at LCF.

The KBI investigates all deaths of inmates who die while in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, according to the news release from LCF spokesman Brett Peterson.

Kaiser recently had been paroled for 1993 charges from Shawnee County for first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and unlawful use of a weapon. Even though he had been paroled on these charges, Kaiser had remained in prison to serve a sentence for a 1998 conviction for aggravated battery.

The battery apparently occurred while Kaiser was an inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility, according to information posted on a Kansas Department of Corrections website.

Kaiser had been in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections since 1994. He had been housed in several prisons.

At the time of his death, Kaiser’s earliest possible release date from prison was February 2021.