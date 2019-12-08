Julie Holloway, Executive Director of Mt. Hope Sanctuary, hopes to make some new friends this weekend — and offer big thank yous to some old ones.

Mt. Hope, a non-profit, Christian ministry providing transitional housing and support services to single women and their children, will open up the doors of the facility for a Christmas Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 8 at 303 N. Walnut in McPherson.

There will be music and snacks, along with staff and board members to meet.

“This is a great way for the community to come in and see the house. Normally we don’t let just anyone in, we keep the doors locked and you have to make an appointment to come and take a tour,” Holloway said. “We have to let all women know people are coming.”

Right now there are seven women, and number of children, living in the home as they try and establish a life for themselves.

“It is a group living home,” Holloway said.

Women come to the organization for a number of reasons.

The organization is funded through private donations — and within the last month a big one was made.

“Our main refrigerator in the kitchen just up and died,” Holloway said. “We were wondering what we were going to do.”

They reached out to Daryl and Sherry Hutts, who had helped the organization in the past. The Hutts’ turned to a civic organization — Elks Lodge #502. The result was a brand new refrigerator for the kitchen.

In the past, the facility has been furnished with used appliances, which were affordable but did not last.

“This is a very big deal. This is the second time they have helped us in a major way,” Holloway said. “A couple of years ago they helped us with a freezer for our storage area. We were struggling to keep things cold.”

Those are big needs for an organization that exists primarily on private donations. The organization seeks grants, but those can be hard to come by for a faith-based organization. Mt. Hope does a few fundraisers each year, but those are not enough to keep the place running.

The sanctuary is not affiliated with any one church, but maintains a Christian status.

“That makes it hard, but we are not going to let go of that part of our program,” Holloway said. “Our women do not have to be Christian to move in, and they do not have to accept Jesus when they are here. They do have to read a daily devotion that we provide for them. Most of the time they are ready.”

For more information on Mt. Hope Sanctuary, call 620-245-7157.