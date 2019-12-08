It may not have been their first — or second or third — choice, but at least the Kansas State Wildcats ended up with an intriguing postseason football matchup.

After they were passed up by three other Big 12 bowl partners, the Wildcats learned Sunday that they're headed to Memphis, Tenn., to face No. 21-ranked Navy in the Dec. 31 Liberty Bowl. Kickoff is at 2:45 p.m. and the game will be televised nationally by ESPN.

The Wildcats went 8-4 during the regular season under first-year coach Chris Klieman and will face a 9-2 Navy team that still has one game remaining next Saturday against Army. The Midshipmen came in at No. 23 in the final College Football Playoff rankings.

“We are excited to accept an invitation to play in the Liberty Bowl,” Klieman said in a news release. “I am really proud of our team, especially our seniors, and our staff for continuing to work hard day after day and collectively getting better throughout the season.

"The story of the 2019 Wildcats still has one game left, and we look forward to spending the holidays in Memphis and preparing for a great Navy team in what will be an exciting Liberty Bowl.”

It will be the second Liberty Bowl in four years for the Wildcats, who lost 45-23 to Arkansas at the end of the 2015 season. K-State and Navy have never met.

After Oklahoma qualified for the College Football Playoff and Baylor was slotted into the New Year's Six Sugar Bowl, that left the four teams tied for third in the Big 12 — K-State, Oklahoma State, Texas and Iowa State — to fill the remaining four slots. The Alamo Bowl had first pick and chose Texas to face Utah, while the Camping World Bowl tabbed Iowa State against Notre Dame and the Texas Bowl grabbed Oklahoma State to take on former Big 12 foe Texas A&M.

K-State and Oklahoma State both were 8-4 overall in the regular season, with Texas and Iowa State at 7-5. The Wildcats clearly had the biggest victory among the four, handing Oklahoma its only loss, but they also went 1-2 against the other three third-place teams.

The bowl appearance will be the 22nd in school history for the Wildcats, who did not qualify a year ago after eight straight postseason appearances. The eight regular-season victories were the most ever by a K-State first-year coach.

“I want to congratulate Coach Klieman and our football team and staff on a great regular season and getting our program back to a bowl game,” K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said. “We look forward to showcasing our football program and Kansas State University in the Liberty Bowl, and I know our fans are excited to show their outstanding support in Memphis while our football student-athletes, coaches and staff are provided a great experience.”

The Wildcats face a Navy team that, like K-State, likes to control the ball. The Midshipmen lead the nation in rushing with 360.8 yards per game and rank 12th in time of possession at 33-plus minutes. The Wildcats are 38th in rushing with a 189-yard average and third in time of possession with over 34 minutes.

Navy also ranks 33rd in total defense and 17th against the run, allowing just 109.7 yards per game on the ground.

Quarterback Malcolm Perry leads the Midshipmen in rushing with 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns on 6.3 yards per carry, and has completed 54.4% of his passes for 1,027 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.

For K-State, James Gilbert has rushed for 698 yards and six touchdowns on 5.2 yards per carry. Quarterback Skylar Thompson has carried for 402 yards and 10 scores while completing 59% of his passes for 2,191 yards and 12 touchdowns with five picks.