Emily Ewing and Jorge Martínez Arévalo were united in marriage July 12, 2019, in Wichita, and July 20, 2019, in Seville, Spain. Parents of the couple are Steve and Tanya Ewing, of Salina, and Jorge Martinez and Maria Arévalo, of Spain.

Grandparents are Glenn and Carolyn Roach, Marian and the late Eugene Ewing, Antolina Alario and the late Jorge Martinez, and Fernando Arévalo and Minnie Millet.

The bride is a 2014 graduate of Salina Central High School. She earned her degree in nursing from Wichita State University. Emily works as a labor and delivery nurse in Wichita.

The groom is a 2011 graduate of Edwardsburg High School, Edwardsburg, Mich., where he was a foreign exchange student. He earned his degree in electrical engineering from Wichita State University. Jorge is pursuing his master's degree in electrical engineering while working full-time in Wichita.