EL DORADO — After a touching rendition of the National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance led by the Flint Hills Rock and Rollers, outgoing Mayor Vince Haines was recognized for his two terms as mayor of El Dorado. He was presented with gifts from city staff and his fellow commissioners, before handing the gavel to incoming mayor, Bill Young.

In one of his last statements as Mayor, Haines shared his underlying vision when he took office four years ago.

“Collaboration and communication with staff and the Commission, along with having trust and spirited dialog, and then being able to leave each meeting with respect for one another was my underlying goal as mayor.”

Bill Young was sworn in as the 38th individual to serve as mayor of El Dorado, during the City Commission meeting on December 2, 2019. Young seems to embody the Teddy Roosevelt quote, “Do what you can, where you are, with what you have.”

Young is employed at Butler Community College as the vice president digital transformation with information services. However, he is no stranger to politics. Young previously served on the Planning and Zoning Commission and has served one term as City Commissioner beginning in 2011.

When asked why he decided to run as mayor, he said it had always been a goal, but after serving as a City Commissioner, his daughter was at a place in high school where he wanted to be present for her.

With his daughter off in college, he jokingly said, “I have to find something to do.” But in earnest he added, “It’s always been a passion of mine and a goal, and now it is the right time.” Speaking to that passion, he said, is quality of life, mainly parks and recreation. His focus on quality of life issues include encouraging people to move here.

“I want people to realize that El Dorado is an awesome town. I know it’s an awesome town. I want other people to have the same experiences.”

In addition to Young being sworn in as Mayor, Gregg Lewis and Kendra Wilkinson were both sworn into a second term as City Commissioners, following their re-election last month.