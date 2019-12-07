Energetic and full of life is how folks would describe Maggie, 17.

Maggie considers her strengths to be her sense of humor and her ability to work with animals. Other hobbies that Maggie enjoys are singing, listening to music — especially Britney Spears — and reading.

In school she likes reading and art classes the most. When Maggie grows up she wants to be a doctor or teacher. She is proud that she helps others who are in need and that she's nice to everyone she meets.

Maggie will need a committed family that can offer extensive supervision and support. She deserves a special family that can provide her with security, stability and love.

To learn more about Maggie, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-6168.