EL DORADO — Karen Hasting, member of the Captain Edgar Dale American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 81 in El Dorado, was the Department of Kansas American Legion Auxiliary president during the 2018-2019 year.

She decided to raise funds for Kansas Honor Flight as her year long legacy project.

Her efforts were noticed by others and she was nominated to receive the PAY IT FORWARD award from DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers together with FOX Kansas and My TV Wichita.

Hasting is being recognized for making a difference for veterans going on a Kansas Honor Flight. She will be spotlighted on Dec. 16 on FOX Kansas 9 p.m. news and receive $500.

She is paying it forward and giving that check to Kansas Honor Flight.