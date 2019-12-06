Topeka – Ashleigh Dawn Domsch, of Newton, is one of 234 candidates eligible to receive certifications at the Washburn University Institute of Technology graduation on Dec. 12 in Lee Arena at Washburn University.

She will receive certification in practical nursing.

Washburn Tech offers 31 career programs in the divisions of construction, health care, human services, technology and transportation. Short-term, continuing education courses also are available along with custom courses for business and industry. Washburn Tech, which serves both high school and adult students, has an 81 percent graduation rate — which is the highest in the state among all universities, community colleges and technical institutions.