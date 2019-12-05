Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northeast corner of North Maple Street and East Third Avenue. By 1915, with the emerging trend of more women entering the workplace, the Mother's Club of Hutchinson was formed. The need for daycare caused the Mothers Club to build a large, school classroom-type building to fill the need.

In 1917, the Mother's Club Day Nursery opened its doors at 300 E. Third Ave., with Florence Secoy as matron. About every ten years, the superintendent's names changed with the likes of Adda Lobdell, Ethel Bone, Frances Meyer, Olive Smith, Maude Elston, Edith Woods and Betty White. In 1989, it became known as the Sunflower Daycare under Betty White, then Glenda Turner, then Brenda Smith.

In 2014, it became vacant. The building was purchased in 2017 by the Prodigal Ministries of Kansas, Inc. located in Great Bend.