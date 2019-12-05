Another unseasonably warm day is on tap for the Topeka area on Thursday, as highs should top out near 60 degrees.

Look for a cool-down on Friday, with highs only making it to the lower-40s, before highs in the low- to mid-50s on Saturday and Sunday.

Highs this time of year are normally in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 59. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

• Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 32. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

• Friday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Calm wind.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

• Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

• Monday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 36.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 40.