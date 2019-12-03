Services for a Topeka police officer who died in November will take place Saturday at a local funeral chapel.

Ryan Scott Tolbert, 39, died Nov. 5 in Topeka, according to obituary information provided by Dove Cremations and Funerals.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dove Cremations and Funerals Southwest Chapel, 3700 S.W. Wanamaker, with a family visitation beginning at 9 a.m.

He was born Jan. 8, 1980, in Manhattan, the son of Robert and Diane Tolbert.

Tolbert was a 10-year veteran with the Topeka Police Department, where he began his career on March 13, 2009. He served the city as an officer until his death.

Tolbert was a recipient of numerous awards including the Medal of Merit. He also trained new recruits with the department.

“My sincerest thoughts are with Officer Tolbert’s family, friends and the fellow officers who knew and loved Officer Tolbert," Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran said. "Citizens of Topeka should be proud of the more than 10 years of service Officer Tolbert dedicated to the city of Topeka.

"Officer Tolbert made a lasting impact on the Topeka Police Department and he is greatly missed."

Tolbert was born in Manhattan and moved with his family to Topeka, where he attended Bishop Elementary School, Jardine Middle School and Topeka West High School, from which he graduated in 1998. He then attended Kansas State University for two years.

In addition to his work with the police department, Tolbert was a membership recruiter, grant writer for fitness initiatives and coordinator of youth events for the YMCA.

Immediately following the service, Ryan will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Police Athletic League, 320 S. Kansas Ave., Topeka, KS 66603, or the YMCA, 3635 S.W. Chelsea Drive, Topeka, KS 66614.