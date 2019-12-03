EL DORADO — A wreck involving a tractor trailer caused an unknown amount of damage on North Vine Street in El Dorado Friday.

At about 10 a.m., a tractor trailer driven by a 62-year-old Wichita man heading north on Vine Street left the roadway, causing damage to two utility poles, a fire hydrant, a parked Humvee, side-swiping a guard rail on the railroad gate and striking an old building at 428 N. Vine St, where it came to rest, according to El Dorado Police officials. An antique car on the 428 N. Vine property was also damaged.

No citations were issued in the in incident. The driver of the tractor trailer may have suffered from an unknown medical issue causing his trailer to leave the roadway, Curt Zieman, El Dorado police chief, said. The driver was transported via ambulance for minor injuries.

Crews worked to restore the utility poles later Friday. Zieman noted he did not know if there were any power outages as a result of the wreck.