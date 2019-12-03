WICHITA — A 24-year-old Augusta man died Saturday due to injuries sustained in a south Wichita shooting.

At about 5:45 a.m., Wichita Police Department officers were dispatched to a shooting call in the 1200 block of South Main Street. Upon arrival, officers found John Buess-Wheeler of Augusta inside of the residence with a gunshot wound to his chest. Buess was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to a WPD report.

A second victim described as a 25-year-old male was treated for non-life threatening injuries after driving himself to an area hospital. He was shot in the arm, the report said.

Carver Soliman, 20, Wichita, was arrested on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated battery in connection with the shooting.

The investigation revealed there was a physical disturbance between Soliman, Buess and the 25-year- old male who are known to each other. During the disturbance, Soliman fired a handgun, fatally wounding Buess and striking the 25-year-old victim in the arm.

The shooting was not a random incident and is believed to be drug-related, according to the WPD.