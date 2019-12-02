This week, readers wondered about shopping, donating and cleaning up streets.

Q: Is there an organization that accepts open containers of shampoo, bath wash, etc.? If we have tried a new product that is not for us, can it be donated anywhere in town?

Short answer: Absolutely. There’s a number of organizations that will accept an opened toiletry item like shampoo or soap.

Organizations in town include NOEL Lodge and New Beginnings, Inc., First Call for Help and the Salvation Army. And depending on what you have to donate, you could also try Brighthouse, Christian Soup Kitchen, Coffee Corner at 4th and Adams, or even Giant Laundry for one of their laundry love events.

But your best rule of thumb? Call first to be sure.

“Our needs change — and that’s the collective ‘we’ of social services. Like someone might bring us a washing machine, which is a wonderful gift, but we might not always have the space to store it,” said Jo Mora, director of fundraising and development for New Beginnings, Inc.

And if you do donate something that organization can’t use, they’ll share it with one of those other organizations.

And more seasonally, New Beginnings is accepting Christmas donations right now.

“Trees, wreaths, that sort of thing. We decorate all our properties,” Mora said.

Q: How does a person get old, inoperable and abandoned vehicles off the streets of Hutchinson?

Contact the police department. They’ll come out and mark a vehicle parked on the street for 72-hour tow. After those 72 hours, the vehicle will be towed.

If the vehicle is on private property, that’s a code enforcement matter, so that department will oversee the process.

Q: I am wondering why some merchants have suddenly started charging customers fees for paying with a credit card. Is this a change in the law or something most merchants absorb?

It’s not a law necessarily, but a preference in how merchants want their prices to appear.

Credit card services all have hosting fees, and many businesses simply absorb the cost in the price of their items. These fees aren't new, but are more noticeable during the holiday shopping season when we're participating in Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday.

The fee is usually a small percentage, but it can add up, so some businesses offer buyers a few options so avoiding a fee is possible.

For example, Stage 9 includes the processing fees in each ticket’s price when purchasing online, but still offers an opportunity to skirt that cost.

“We go through a system called Vendini to sell our tickets and there are online fees. This is why we give people the option to buy at Apron Strings to avoid fees,” director Lyndsey Becher said.

“When people buy tickets at our box office, we do not charge a processing fee, but most people like to buy early,” she said.

