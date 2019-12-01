PITTSBURG — Another business has opened in Downtown Pittsburg, this time it’s a ballet studio.

The studio, Pittsburg Ballet School and Theatre, is owned and operated by Yana Feldman. She moved to Pittsburg this summer with her husband Erick Leon and their children. The studio opened Nov. 18 and is at 802 N Broadway.

Feldman started ballet as a child in Philadelphia. She also trained in Odessa, Ukraine, the Royal Ballet School in London and the Washington Ballet School, and competed in many national and international ballet competitions, including the Youth America Grand Prix in Philadelphia and New York, Shanghai IBC in China, Moscow IBC in Russia, Tanzolymp Festival in Germany, New York IBC, and Premio Roma in Italy.

After a brief professional ballet career as a young dancer, her family encouraged her to go to college and she completed a degree in psychology, specializing in child development, and a master’s in public administration.

After meeting her husband, who is in the military and an assistant professor of military science at Pittsburg State University, she traveled to various states where she taught ballet at their area dance schools. She has taught at ballet schools in Savannah, Ga.; Philadelphia; and Killeen, Texas.

When she moved to Pittsburg, she wanted to open up her own studio. Her studio offers classes for any age, including adults. Through ballet, Feldman said children not only learn balance and musical understanding but also “increase their mathematical capabilities.” Children learn how to stand in a triangle, understand the space around them and practice musical counting, she said.

“It’s just a broadening of their mind in different ways,” Feldman said.

For her older students, ballet helps with being fit, both mentally and physically, she said.

People can learn about Pittsburg Ballet’s registration, scheduling and hours by contacting Feldman at 620-267-2897 or through email at pittsburgballet@gmail.com.