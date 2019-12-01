Besides creating and maintaining a local “Dose of Reality” website, other subcommittees of the Community Drug Impact Task Force are working to bring a detoxification center to Hutchinson, introduce a system locally to track opioid prescriptions and exploring making medication-assisted treatment more available.

A “detox center” is where addicts can go to abstain from drink or drugs under medical supervision until their bloodstream is free of toxins, so they can safely move to other treatment programs.

“I’ve been in a group that’s been working on this since 1998 and I can tell you we’re by far closer than we’ve ever been,” said Reno County Sheriff Randy Henderson. “But we can’t make any announcements at this point.”

His efforts started after an inmate suffering delirium tremens or DTs, which are caused by alcohol withdrawal, died in the county jail.

“We’ve got the right people involved and it looks like it’s going to happen, but we’re not there yet,” Henderson said. “We’d talked about opening by this summer, but it’s been pushed back. We hope by the end of next year.”

Another subcommittee is working with medical providers on tracking opioid prescriptions, Henderson said, so abusers can’t go from pharmacy to fill prescriptions.

“They got people to come in and provide training with K-TRACS at our last meeting,” he said.

The new Internet-based prescription monitoring database created by the Kansas State Board of Pharmacy is designed to let physicians, pharmacists, and law enforcement know if a patient is receiving and filling multiple controlled substance prescriptions.

Information was not immediately available Friday on the work of the fourth subcommittee, other than that tracking and evaluation of the use of Naloxone is potentially part of the “Overdose Data to Action” grant.