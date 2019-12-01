A friend shared an article by Martha Beck, a Harvard-trained sociologist and New York Times best-selling author. In the article, she differentiated between “elders” (aging people who increase their capacity for wisdom and compassion over time) and “olders” (aging people who become more unhappy and bitter as the years go by).

She says, “Our culture, with its focus on pathology and failing health, teaches us to be 'olders.' We see and hear less about the 'elders,' people who use advancing age as an opportunity for continued personal growth.”

What does the mindset of a healthy elder look like?

Beck draws from a study by Mario Martinez, a licensed clinical psychologist and best-selling author of "The MindBody Code: How to Change the Beliefs that Limit Your Health, Longevity, and Success."

Martinez specializes in how cultural and transcendental beliefs affect health and longevity. He has interviewed centenarians all over the world and has discovered common patterns of thought and action, which can be learned at any time in life.

Here are a few hints from these healthy centenarians:

• Elders don’t obsess about strict health rules, such as rigid diet or exercise regimens. Instead, they put an unusual degree of focus on enjoying activities like eating and moving. In fact, their whole lives revolve around the experience of enjoyment. They strive for happiness and joy.

• These centenarians engage in daily rituals that mark experiences as special, like sipping a glass of brandy every night or gathering with friends for meals. The particular ritual is not the important factor; it is the repetition of something deemed important.

• Elders do what they love and never retire. Their daily work often involves service to others. It never occurs to them to stop doing these things at a particular age or that they are too old.

• Elders live in the present while planning for a happy future. Many of the centenarians love to garden and they always anticipate the following season and how the garden will look in the future.

These elders were very individualistic and marched to their own drummer. Perhaps that’s why they don’t age like they’re “supposed to.”

It is up to us. We have the power to choose — elder or older?

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.