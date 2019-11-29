The case of a man who was the subject of a manhunt in southern Leavenworth County has been continued until January, according to court records.

Jerron Cheeks-Beard, 29, Leavenworth, is charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a drug tax stamp law, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and criminal damage to property.

The crimes are alleged to have occurred Oct. 9 in southern Leavenworth County.

After initially being stopped by a state trooper, Cheeks-Beard allegedly drove away, resulting in a pursuit.

Cheeks-Beard is alleged to have eventually fled from his vehicle on foot along with a passenger, Rahm Pearson.

Authorities reportedly found marijuana and paraphernalia in the vehicle that had been driven by Cheeks-Beard, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Authorities searched for Cheeks-Beard and Pearson. Pearson was apprehended later in the day. Cheeks-Beard turned himself in the following day, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cheeks-Beard, who has been released on bond, appeared in court Wednesday with his attorney. The case was continued until Jan. 17 for a status hearing, according to court records.

Earlier this month, Pearson pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana with intent to sell and violating a drug tax stamp law.

His is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 11.