State funding for mosquito monitoring won’t be available to Reno County next year, so the county health department plans to fund continued trapping of the insects from its budget.

Local health department officials, meanwhile – at the request of state health officials – plan to travel to Topeka during the upcoming session to make pitches to the governor and state lawmakers to add funding to the state’s fiscal 2021 budget to support mosquito monitoring and testing for mosquito-borne viruses.

Reno County Health Department director Nick Baldetti advised the County Commission this week on his desire for continued monitoring, based in part on the success of this year’s tracking.

The need

Reno County became a state mosquito monitoring site in 2016 after the death of a Turon-area man due to the West Nile virus.

The program proved its worth this year when extreme mosquito counts due to lingering flooding led to federal health officials offering money for aerial spraying in the county to control the population.

Some 5,700 mosquitoes were captured in a single trap in the county on June 5, with the total count from that day's capture topping 7,200 insects. The count included a high representation of Culex mosquitoes, which can carry the West Nile virus and transmit it to humans.

Subsequent counts were lower, but still numbered in the thousands.

After the overnight aerial spraying over the majority of Reno County’s cities and towns on July 23, the count in the next trapping dropped to just 65 insects.

The spraying cost more than $150,000.

His budget includes $20,000 for the trapping and sending mosquitoes off to state labs to be counted, Baldetti said.

The budget, however, does not include much for testing the captured mosquitoes to see if any carry the West Nile or Zika viruses. Baldetti sought the county commission's input on whether it supported his decision to continue the trapping, and whether they should do testing.

Counting complexity

Health department staff put out the traps at six locations every Tuesday night during mosquito season, and pick them up the next morning. The trapped insects are put on dry ice, which immobilizes them but doesn’t kill them. They are then bottled and sent to the Kansas Biological Survey, which separates them into their specific species for counting.

In the past two years, after they were counted, the mosquitoes were then sent to a laboratory in Nebraska to test for viruses.

This year, despite the high counts, none tested positive for viruses, Baldetti said.

If they do continue to trap, Baldetti said, Kansas Department of Health officials asked that the “complexity of the counting” be reduced only to counting the Culex species.

Not having to separate the mosquitoes into tubes of 200 bugs each – a requirement for multi-species counting – will also save staff time and expense, Baldetti said.

“It appears to me it’s good for public health due to the fact that you had this program and sprayed and, it was amazing to me, the statistics showed it worked,” said Commission Chairman Bob Bush, voicing support for continued trapping. “I’m not saying I didn’t believe it at the time, but I found it hard to believe 2 ounces of a chemical sprayed over the county would do something. This (count) says it worked.”

The other commissioners agreed the department should continue trapping. The existence of Culex mosquitoes indicates the possibility that the virus may be in the population and, based on counts, the public can be advised of the danger, Baldetti reasoned in suggesting virus testing wasn’t necessary.

If testing in neighboring Sedgwick County, one of the state’s other five trapping locations, showed West Nile or Zika, then it might be worth testing, Bush offered. Otherwise, it’s likely not worth the expense.

Lobbying

KDHE officials recently contacted him, Baldetti said, asking that he and environmental health coordinator Darcy Basye address the Legislature, advocating for mosquito surveillance funding.

Deputy state epidemiologist Sheri Tubach also asked them to meet with Gov. Laura Kelly to include it in her budget proposals, he said.

“I’m all for that,” Bush said. “The more we can go up there and explain to the state what happened in Reno County and ensure we have the dollars needed to adequately do the job, I support it 100%.”

Commissioner Ron Sellers, noting another point made by Baldetti that the state relies on the county as an indicator for mosquito activity for the western half of the state for its West Nile monitoring, also supported staff lobbying the Legislature.

They were asked to speak on the program, Baldetti said he believed, due to the department’s reputation, professionalism and expertise.