Midway Motors Buick GMC in Newton and Midway Motors Buick Chevrolet in Hillsboro donated $600 for cancer patients at the Central Care Cancer Center in Newton. The money was raised during Midway Motors’ breast cancer awareness campaign in October. For every car sold, Midway Motors donated 20 dollars.

“We are very grateful to those car buyers and Midway Motors for this generous donation. What an honor to live and work in a community that supports and encourages each other,” said Misty Davis, Director of Nursing at Central Care Cancer Center in Newton.

The Central Care Cancer Center in Newton will receive an ice machine that creates ice chips, to help ease the side effects for chemotherapy patients. Any additional money will be used to aid some expenses for patients not typically covered by medical insurance.

“We’re glad to be able to partner with Central Care to provide this donation. It’s our privilege to support the community and local cancer patients,” said Gabe Goering, Midway Motors General Manager.

Midway Motors raised $8,000 total between their four dealerships. Other monies raised will go to local cancer charity and fundraising organizations.