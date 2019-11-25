Forecasters say travelers may be dealing with rain and snow later this week as they take to Kansas roadways for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The National Weather Service office in Topeka is predicting a good chance for snow on Thursday morning, which is Thanksgiving Day. A chance for rain is in the forecast for Thursday afternoon.

Additional rain is possible on Black Friday, though that precipitation as of Monday was expected to fall mainly after noon.

Meanwhile, more than 55 million travelers across the United States are expected to take to the road and the skies with trips of 50 or more miles from their homes.

It marks the second-highest number of people expected to travel during the Thanksgiving holiday since AAA began tracking the volume in 2000. The record was set in 2005, according to AAA officials.

Overall, an additional 1.6 million more people are projected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday compared with last year, which is a 2.9% increase.

“Millions of thankful Americans are starting the holiday season off right with a Thanksgiving getaway,” Paula Twidale, vice president of AAA Travel, said in a news release. “Strong economic fundamentals are motivating Americans to venture out this holiday in near-record numbers. Consumer spending remains strong, thanks to increasing wages, disposable income and household wealth, and travel remains one of their top priorities for the holiday season.”

More than 4.5 million people are expected to take Thanksgiving trips this coming weekend in AAA's West North Central region, which includes Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska and South Dakota. That number represents a 2.7% increase over 2018 and the largest number of travelers since 2005, according to AAA Kansas

Nearly 4.1 million of those travelers, or 91%, will be traveling by car. Travel by air and other forms of transportation, including cruises, bus and trains, also is projected to increase in AAA's West North Central region for the 2019 Thanksgiving travel period.

The vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations, AAA said.

Wednesday afternoon is expected to be the worst travel period nationally, with trips taking as much at four times longer than normal in major metros, according to INRIX, a global transportation analytics company.

“With record levels of travelers, and persistent population growth in the country’s major metropolitan areas, drivers must prepare for major delays,” said Trevor Reed, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Although travel times will peak on Wednesday afternoon nationally, travelers should expect much heavier than normal congestion throughout the week.”

Gas prices have been fluctuating as of late, but are currently cheaper than the national average at this time last year, giving Americans a little extra money to spend on travel and motivating millions to take road trips, said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Kansas.

On Monday, according to AAA, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was $2.36, which was 23 cents below the national average of $2.59 a gallon.

According to Gasbuddy.com, Ottawa's gas prices on Monday ranged from $2.15 to $2.35 a gallon.