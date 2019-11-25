The 259th Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center's basic training class graduated Friday, Nov. 22. The basic training class began Aug. 19, and 22 officers graduated, representing 12 agencies. The speaker was Chief Jeff Hooper, Hutchinson Police Department.
Listed are graduates who provided their information to be distributed to media outlets:
22 graduate from KLETC
