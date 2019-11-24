WICHITA — Kansas Wesleyan's have been road warriors to start the season and that didn't change Saturday night against Friends.

The Coyotes took control with a 20-5 run over the last two minutes of the first half and three-plus minutes of the second Saturday night and held on for an 85-81 Kansas Conference victory over Friends at the Garvey Center.

Wesleyan improved to 6-2 overall, 3-0 in the KCAC, and 5-1 on the road, while Friends dropped to 3-5 and 2-2.

Wesleyan shot 58.7 percent from the field in the game and made 7 of 13 3-pointers, plus outrebounded Friends, 37-28. That was more than enough to make up for 21 turnovers.

"We've got to be smarter with the ball, obviously," Wesleyan coach Anthony Monson said. "Twenty-one turnovers, that might be close to a season high.

"We've actually been pretty good with that. I think a lot of that comes down to us thinking the game's probably over, taking a breath coming off a run.

"I told our guys in the locker room, 'Look, we're not always going to be able to shoot what we shot tonight, and we can't have 21 turnovers and we can't take those things for granted.' We're going to have to be a little better if we want to win a conference championship."

Still the lead was never in serious jeopardy down the stretch.

"Bottom line is, tonight all we had to do was be better than Friends, and we were."

Wesleyan, which plays host to rival Bethany at 8 p.m. Tuesday, was led by Brendon Ganaway with a career-high 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds, plus three steals. AJ Range added 16 points and six rebounds and James Brooks 12 points and nine boards.

James Conley had 20 points, Devonte Pack 19 and Jun Murdock 16 for Friends. Pack led the Falcons in rebounding with nine.

The key 20-5 stretch for the Coyotes came after Friends' Murdock tied the game at 31 with 2:22 left in the first half. Daekwon Gross put Wesleyan back in front for good with an assist from Brendon Ganaway, sparking a nine-point run that led to a 40-33 halftime advantage.

The Coyotes kept it going after the break, pushing the lead ton 51-36 on Brooks' 3-pointer with 16:44 to go. The 15-point margin was the largest for Wesleyan, which still had a 71-56 cushion on another Brooks three at the 6:25 mark before Friends began chipping away.

Two Brayden White free throws gave Wesleyan its last double-digit lead with 1:52 left before Friends made a late push.

Wesleyan women 78, Friends 71

Senior guard Hadleigh Bradford led the Kansas Wesleyan women with 20 points as they picked up their first KCAC victory.

Bradford was 6-for-8 from the field, including 3 of 4 3-pointers, and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

With the victory, the Coyotes improved to 5-3 overall, 1-2 in the league.

KWU trailed by as many four in the first quarter, but a 10-0 run gave them a 20-13 lead and they held a 21-15 advantage at the end of the period.

The Coyotes extended their lead to 11 points on a Bradford 3-pointer with 8:32 left in the half and still had a 10-poit cushion before Friends reeled off 13 straight to go back in front, 35-33. Wesleyan went back in front on an Amanda Hill three with 28 seconds left and had a 40-39 lead at intermission.

In the third quarter, Friends took a brief 49-48 lead, but a 3-pointer from Bradford gave the Coyotes a 51-49 lead heading into the final quarter.

With the game tied at 51 in the fourth, KWU scored six straight to go in front for good. Friends got no closer than three points the rest of the way.

In addition to Bradford, Wesleyan got 19 points from Hill, with Courtney Heinen contributing 10.

The Coyotes shot 43 percent from the field and 47 percent from beyond the arc.