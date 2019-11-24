State health officials have filed a suit in Reno County District Court seeking enforcement action against the owners of Western Acres Mobile Home Park for failing to properly treat the public water supply system in the trailer park northwest of Hutchinson.

The property at 4718 Nickerson Boulevard has been under a “boil water advisory” for more than 15 months as the owner, Justin Whitt, doing business as Premium Management LLC, 322 N. Main, has repeatedly ignored orders from the state.

A Shawnee County judge in June issued a journal entry ordering Whit to comply with a May 2018 Administrative Order from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

When that was also ignored, the state in August assessed a $55,000 civil penalty, which has yet to be paid.

The suit filed last week in Reno County asks the court here to issue an order enforcing both the earlier court and health department orders and “for such other and further relief as the court deems just and equitable.”

Whitt, served with notice of the suit this week, records show, did not return calls left by The News.

A handful of residents reached in the trailer park on Thursday afternoon, none of whom would give their names, indicated they drank bottled water or were not concerned about the issue.

A bigger concern, one resident said, was that efforts to get Whitt to comply would cause him to shut down the dilapidated park a couple of miles northwest of Hutchinson and force the residents to move.

Some residents were aware of the earlier boil advisory, while others were not. None indicated they knew a boil water advisory was still in place and they said the park was not providing bottled water, as required by an August 2019 state order.

The complaint indicates about 15 occupied trailers in the park, with some 30 residents. Reno County property records list 23 trailers on the seven acres. Almost 75 percent of them have a value of less than $2,400.

Long-running issue

The state’s complaints date back to the fall of 2017 when an inspection found several issues.

Those included that the park was using pool chemicals to disinfect the water, rather than chemicals meeting state water treatment standards, that a change was made to one of the park’s water supply wells without getting state approval, and that Whitt does not have the required state certification to be an operator in charge of a public water supply system.

The business has also failed to retain records on the operation of the water system, which are required to be maintained for three to 10 years.

On Dec. 18, 2017, the state issued a violation notice for the deficiencies found during the Sept. 22 inspection.

Then, two months later, the state issued an initial “boil water advisory” because the company failed to collect required bacteriological samples.

That order was rescinded on March 8, 2018, after samples were submitted and found uncontaminated.

Since March 2018, however, no additional water samples – which regulations require to be taken twice a month – have been submitted to the state.

In May 2018, KDHE issued its first administrative order, instructing Whitt to become or to hire a certified operator within 30 days or pay a $1,000 fine. It also ordered him to submit proof he had acquired the appropriate disinfectant and to contact the state about getting approval for the well modifications.

Whitt did not act on, or appeal the order.

Then, on Aug. 8, 2018, another boil advisory was imposed for again failing to test the water as required. That order remains in place today.

The state then took the issue to the district court, filing suit in Topeka, where its offices are located. District Judge Teresa Watson issued a journal entry ordering compliance on June 5, 2019.

The state then issued another administrative order on Aug. 27, telling Whitt to supply bottled water to residents or find an alternative water source until the water system is deemed safe for use. That order included the civil penalty, which can be assessed at a rate of up to $10,000 for each violation.

The August order wasn’t appealed and became final Sept. 19.

The suit seeking local enforcement was filed in Reno County District Court on Nov. 15.

No hearings have been scheduled yet in the case.