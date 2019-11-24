Garden City Winter Water Technology Expo in January

TOPEKA – Farmers and ranchers in southwest and southcentral Kansas who want to learn more about improving their bottom line through water management tools, soil moisture monitoring, crop selection, and other technologies are encouraged to attend the Winter Water Technology Expo on Jan. 9 in Garden City.

The Expo, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the Finney County Fairgrounds Exhibition Building, 409 Lake Ave., will feature a wide variety of companies and organizations focused on helping producers with overall profitability as well as water technology issues and opportunities.

Attendees will be eligible for many great door prizes and heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be provided throughout the evening. They will also hear from other farmers who are using the tools and how it’s improved their operations.

The event is free and open to the public, but participants are encouraged to RSVP at www.kwo.ks.gov.

The expo is hosted by the Kansas Water Office with help from local volunteers with a strong interest in the area’s water resources. For more information, go to www.kwo.ks.gov or email: Alexandra.Geisler@kwo.ks.gov.

Soils need winter care

Farmers and professionals interested in soil health practices are invited to learn about winterizing soils and the value of pollinators in a regenerative production system during an event next month in Windom.

No-till on the Plains and the Nature Conservancy are hosting the educational opportunity Dec. 10 at Santa Fe Trail Farms, 1525 31 Road, owned by Joe Swanson and Darin and Tove Brunk.

The day begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. Presentations at the farm will begin at 9 with Ryan Speer, co-owner of Jacob Farms in Sedgwick, sharing information about how he has added diversity in his rotation, using cover crops and integrating livestock. He will use examples from his farm.

Jim Johnson, soils and crops consultant with the Noble Research Foundation in Ardmore, Oklahoma, will present his perspectives and strategies for preparing soils for winter. Finally, Jorge Garibay, a beekeeper from Sterling, will give the crowd information about the benefit of adding honeybees to a regenerative agriculture operation.

In the afternoon participants will go to local fields to observe winter cover crops and winter crop residue. Garibay will share his strategies for beekeeping, particularly the hive style.

“Holding a field day that focuses on soils and honeybees is connecting the dots for diversity in our cropping systems,” host Joe Swanson said. “We were already focused on soil health, but the bees add another vector for pollination, and we might make a little income on the honey.”

There is no charge for this event and lunch is provided. Registration at www.notill.org is requested to ensure meal counts.