Downtown businesses will be participating in an open house event today and Saturday. And a number of businesses also will be participating in a monthlong Selfie with Santa Scavenger Hunt.

Stacy McCowen, owner of Candle Queen Candles Gift Boutique, said she and other business owners are partnering for Jingle & Mingle Thru Downtown. She said businesses will be offering sales and other promotions during the event, which begins today and ends Saturday.

“We’re all doing all kinds of stuff,” she said.

McCowen said business owners decided to have the event this week because downtown merchants typically do not see a lot of business during the weekend before Thanksgiving.

McCowen also noted the city of Leavenworth is having a Lighted Parade and Holiday Tree Lighting Friday.

She suggested shoppers taking advantage of the Jingle and Mingle event can remain downtown for the parade and tree lighting.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Fifth and Seneca streets. The tree lighting ceremony will begin at about 6 p.m. at Haymarket Square at Seventh and Cherokee streets.

The city also will be hosting a Holiday Bazaar from 4-8 p.m. at Haymarket Square.

The Selfie with Santa Scavenger Hunt also begins Friday and will continue through Dec. 22.

McCowen said about 25 downtown businesses are participating.

Members of the public are invited to visit the stores and look for Santa Claus. Once they find Santa, they are encouraged to take selfie photographs and post the images on social media.

McCowen said participating businesses will feature variations of Santa Claus.

“It’s all our version of Santa,” she said.

McCowen said each participating business will have a list that includes the other businesses that are locations for the scavenger hunt.

People who take selfies at the businesses can be entered for a drawing for gift cards.

McCowen said downtown business owners will be partnering for another promotional event for the second Saturday of December – Ugly Sweater Shopping Day.

